Preston North End Wednesday round-up: Rotherham reaction, transfer latest, Josh Ginnelly, Jayden Stockley, Championship updates and more

Preston North End kicked off 2019 with a frustrating New Year's Day defeat at Rotherham.

Look back on all Wednesday's news as it happened.

Preston North End are back in action against Doncaster in the FA Cup on Sunday

Preston North End are back in action against Doncaster in the FA Cup on Sunday