Preston North End Wednesday round-up: Joe Rafferty signs, Calum Woods departs, Alex Neil's pre-match press conference, Stoke build-up, January transfer window latest and more

Preston North End have made Joe Rafferty their fifth signing of the January transfer window while allowing Calum Woods to join Bradford.

Look back on all Wednesday's news as it happened.

New PNE signing Joe Rafferty. Picture: Getty Images

