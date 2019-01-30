Preston North End Wednesday round-up: January transfer window countdown, Derby build-up, Darnell Fisher, Jordan Storey, Chris Maxwell, Ashley Cole and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End are looking to offload some fringe players ahead of the January transfer window closing on Thursday night. Look back on all Wednesday's news as it happened. Preston North End boss Alex Neil Premier League rumours: Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini close to £10m transfer to Chinese Super League | Arsenal and Manchester City want Everton's Idrissa Gueye | Liverpool linked with Trabzonspor midfielder | Newcastle United in talks to sign Benfica man Preston North End boss Alex Neil hails ‘remarkable’ Jordan Storey and his partnership with Ben Davies