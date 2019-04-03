Preston North End Wednesday round-up: Build-up to PNE's clash with Sheffield United, Josh Harrop and Billy Bodin update, Alex Neil on injuries, referee for Saturday, Mike Dean's red card at Deepdale

The Home of Football - Deepdale
The Home of Football - Deepdale

Preston North End's big clash with Sheffield United at Deepdale is getting closer.

For a look back at Wednesday's PNE news, scroll down the blog. Presh F5 to refresh the page.