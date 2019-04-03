Preston North End Wednesday round-up: Build-up to PNE's clash with Sheffield United, Josh Harrop and Billy Bodin update, Alex Neil on injuries, referee for Saturday, Mike Dean's red card at Deepdale The Home of Football - Deepdale Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End's big clash with Sheffield United at Deepdale is getting closer. For a look back at Wednesday's PNE news, scroll down the blog. Presh F5 to refresh the page. Former Preston North End midfielder lands Rochdale manager's job Preston North End duo Barkhuizen and Hughes ruled out for rest of season