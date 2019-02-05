Preston North End Wednesday round-up: Bolton Wanderers build-up, 4,500 fans to pack out away end as tickets sell out, FA Youth Cup countdown, Championship updates and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End are expected to take around 4,500 fans to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday with tickets sold out. Look back on all Wednesday's news as it happens. Preston will look to go five unbeaten in the Championship at Bolton on Saturday Bolton Wanderers v Preston North End likely line-ups, key men, the referee, odds and all you need to know ahead of Championship clash Unchanged side has been crucial factor for Preston North End says Alex Neil