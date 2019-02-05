Preston North End Wednesday round-up: Bolton Wanderers build-up, 4,500 fans to pack out away end as tickets sell out, FA Youth Cup countdown, Championship updates and more

Preston North End are expected to take around 4,500 fans to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday with tickets sold out.

Look back on all Wednesday's news as it happens.

Preston will look to go five unbeaten in the Championship at Bolton on Saturday

