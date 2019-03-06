Preston North End Wednesday round-up: Blackburn Rovers build-up, Ewood Park ticket latest, Tom Barkhuizen, Ryan Ledson, Championship updates, latest gossip and more

Preston North End are closing in on a sold out away end at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Follow all Tuesday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest

Preston North End travel to Blackburn on Saturday

Preston North End travel to Blackburn on Saturday