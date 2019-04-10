Preston North End Wednesday round-up - All the news from Deepdale: Chance for Ryan Ledson, Player of the year vote, Gentry Day build-up, reaction to the home defeat to Leeds United, another red card for Ben Pearson, fans' verdict.
Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter
Preston North End will look to put three successive defeats behind them when they head to West Bromwich Albion for Gentry Day on Saturday.
For a look back at today's PNE news from Deepdale, scroll down our live blog. Press F5 to refresh the page.