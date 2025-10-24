Preston North End vs Sheffield United: Starting XIs and team news confirmed

Lewis Dobbin | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Team news is in from Deepdale

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made two changes for tonight’s match against Sheffield United.

Ali McCann is absent from the squad all together and Michael Smith drops to the bench, with loan duo Alfie Devine and Lewis Dobbin brought into the side. The PNE boss - who goes up against his former club - has named eight substitutes. Pol Valentin, Robbie Brady, Brad Potts, Jordan Thompson and Will Keane remain out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blades chief Chris Wilder has made four changes from the midweek win at Blackburn Rovers. Dropping to the bench are Djibril Soumare, Sam McCallum, Danny Ings and former PNE loan star Tom Cannon. Brought in for those four are Harrison Burrows, Jairo Riedewald, Andre Brooks and Tyrese Campbell.

PNE starting XI: Iversen; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Offiah, Whiteman (c), Armstrong, Vukcevic, Devine, Dobbin, Jebbison. PNE subs: Walton, Lindsay, Carroll, Thordarson, Frokjaer, Small, Smith, Osmajic.

Sheffield United starting XI: Cooper; Tanganga (c), Mee, McGuinness, Ogbene, Peck, Riedewald, Burrows, O’Hare, Brooks, Campbell. Sheffield United subs: A. Davies, Bindon, McCallum, Shackleton, Matos, Soumare, Barry, Cannon, Ings.