Preston North End vs Sheffield United: Starting XIs and team news confirmed
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made two changes for tonight’s match against Sheffield United.
Ali McCann is absent from the squad all together and Michael Smith drops to the bench, with loan duo Alfie Devine and Lewis Dobbin brought into the side. The PNE boss - who goes up against his former club - has named eight substitutes. Pol Valentin, Robbie Brady, Brad Potts, Jordan Thompson and Will Keane remain out.
Blades chief Chris Wilder has made four changes from the midweek win at Blackburn Rovers. Dropping to the bench are Djibril Soumare, Sam McCallum, Danny Ings and former PNE loan star Tom Cannon. Brought in for those four are Harrison Burrows, Jairo Riedewald, Andre Brooks and Tyrese Campbell.
PNE starting XI: Iversen; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Offiah, Whiteman (c), Armstrong, Vukcevic, Devine, Dobbin, Jebbison. PNE subs: Walton, Lindsay, Carroll, Thordarson, Frokjaer, Small, Smith, Osmajic.
Sheffield United starting XI: Cooper; Tanganga (c), Mee, McGuinness, Ogbene, Peck, Riedewald, Burrows, O’Hare, Brooks, Campbell. Sheffield United subs: A. Davies, Bindon, McCallum, Shackleton, Matos, Soumare, Barry, Cannon, Ings.