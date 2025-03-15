The sun was out in Lancashire ahead of Preston North End’s home match against Portsmouth.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side headed into the game looking to get back to winning ways in the league, having gone six Championship games without victory. Pompey, who made the trip to Deepdale for the first time since 2013, were also targeting a response after losing at home to bottom placed Plymouth in midweek.

The Fratton Park club were backed by an impressive following of 3,500 plus away supporters - who certainly made themselves heard. Our match photographer from Camera Sport was inside the stadium pre-game to catch home supporters getting ready for kick-off.

Have a flick through below to see if you were spotted!