Team news is in from Deepdale!

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made three changes for this afternoon’s match at home to Portsmouth.

Liam Lindsay, Mads Frokjaer and Will Keane come in for Andrew Hughes, Sam Greenwood and the injured Brad Potts. Back on the bench for Preston is Jordan Storey after six weeks out injured. Milutin Osmajic remains out along with Ali McCann and ex-Pompey man Jack Whatmough.

It’s also three changes for the away side Terry Devlin, Cohen Bramall and Kusini Yengi come into the Pompey XI. Dropping to the Portsmouth bench - from Tuesday’s loss to Plymouth Argyle - are Zak Swanson, Marlon Pack and Matt Ritchie.

Confirmed starting XIs

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Porteous, Lindsay, Gibson, Kesler-Hayden, Ledson (c), Thordarson, Meghoma, Frokjaer, Keane, Riis. PNE substitutes: Cornell, Bauer, Storey, Hughes, Whiteman, Brady, T. Mawene, Greenwood, Evans.

Portsmouth starting XI: Schmid; Devlin, Poole (c) Ogilvie, Bramall, Potts, Dozzell, Aouchiche, Murphy, Yengi, Bishop. Portsmouth subs: Archer, Swanson, Towler, Pack, Hayden, Gordon, Ritchie, O’Mahony, Waddingham.