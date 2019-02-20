Preston North End vs Millwall likely line-ups, key men, the referee, odds and all you need to know ahead of Championship clash

Preston North End and Millwall meet at The Den on Saturday.

From likely line-ups to key men and the referee, all you need to know about the game can be found below.

Alex Neil and Neil Harris will go head-to-head again on Saturday

Likely line-ups

PNE: Rudd, Fisher, Storey, Davies, Hughes, Pearson, Gallagher, Potts, Browne, Barkhuizen, Maguire

Millwall: Archer, Romeo, Pearce, Cooper, M Wallace, J Wallace, Williams, Leonard, Ferguson, O'Brien, Gregory

Key men

Ben Davies: The defender has emerged as one of PNE’s prize assets over the last couple of seasons and at 23 is only getting better. A gifted footballer, Davies will need to be up for the battle against a physical Millwall side at The Den on Saturday.

Lee Gregory: The former Halifax man has been a mainstay of the Lions’ frontline for several seasons now and has 10 goals so far this campaign. Out of contract in the summer, his future is one of the big issues to resolve for boss Neil Harris in the months to come.

In the home dugout

Neil Harris: The 41-year-old has been in charge at Millwall since April 2015, having had a stint as caretaker boss. In his first full season in charge, Harris led the Lions to the League One play-off final where they were beaten by Barnsley. But he got them up 12 months later, Millwall beating Bradford in the Wembley final. As a player, Harris made more than 400 appearances for Millwall in two spells. In 2000, North End bid more than £2m for the striker’s services but the South London outfit turned their offer down.

The referee

Steve Martin: This weekend’s game will be the second time the Staffordshire official has taken charge of North End this campaign having overseen the 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest in December. Last season he hit the headlines for bringing North End midfielder Alan Browne back from the changing room to send him off in the 3-2 defeat at eventual champions Wolves. In total this season, Martin has handed out 59 yellow and three red cards in 41 games.

Odds

Millwall: 7/5

Draw: 11/5

PNE: 7/4

This week in PNE history

61 years ago: on February 22, 1958 PNE were 3-1 winners at Luton. Goals from Tommy Thompson and Sammy Taylor and a Sir Tom Finney penalty saw North End to victory in a season where they finished second in the First Division.

57 years ago: PNE played the first of two FA Cup fifth round replays against Liverpool on February 20, 1962. This Deepdale encounter ended goalless but a third game at Old Trafford six days later saw PNE progress thanks to a goal from Peter Thompson. The Lilywhites were knocked out by Manchester United in the next round.

Six years ago: Simon Grayson replaced Graham Westley as PNE boss and picked up a 1-1 draw at Swindon in his first game in charge on February 23, 2013. Will Hayhurst scored the North End goal.