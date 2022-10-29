Lowe has made two changes, with captain Alan Browne restored to the starting line up alongside Robbie Brady.

Ryan Ledson and Greg Cunningham drop out, with both taking up a place on the bench.

It seems that North End are switching away from a three at the back formation, something which Lowe has stuck with during his whole time as PNE manager, and instead opting for four at the back.

Preston North End's Alan Browne in action.

Freddie Woodman starts in goal for North End, seemingly with Brad Potts at right back and Alvaro Fernandez at left wing back. Liam Lindsay and Jordan Storey will play as centre backs.

Ben Whiteman, Alan Browne and Ali McCann are likely to start in the middle of midfield, with Robbie Brady wide. Ben Woodburn could be on the other wing, with Emil Riis leading the line.

PNE captain Browne is making his 350th appearance for the club today, taking him up to 16th in the club’s all-time appearance list and he is the third youngest to reach that milestone.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has named his first team since being appointed head coach at the start of the week, making three changes and setting up in a 4-3-3.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Potts, Storey, Lindsay, Fernandez, Whiteman, McCann, Browne, Woodburn, Riis, Brady.

PNE Subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Hughes, Ledson, Johnson, Maguire, Evans.

Middlesbrough Starting XI: Steffen, Smith, Fry, Lenihan, Giles, McGree, Howson, Hackney, Jones, Akpom, Muniz.