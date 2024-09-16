David Nugent celebrates | CameraSport - Stephen White

Fulham are the next opponents for Preston North End, as the Lilywhites host Marco Silva’s team in the Carabao Cup third round.

PNE have knocked Sunderland and Harrogate Town out of the competition so far, while Fulham - who entered in round two - beat Birmingham City away from home. It’s almost two-and-a-half years since Preston played the Craven Cottage outfit, but four-and-a-half since North End triumphed against the Cottagers.

That was back in December 2019, when Alex Neil’s team saw off the eventual play-off winners, 2-1 at Deepdale. Sean Maguire and David Nugent got themselves on the score sheet that night, with North End nemesis Aleksandar Mitrovic pulling a goal back late on for Fulham. But, what are the Preston players from that night up to now? We take a look, below...

Starting XI

Declan Rudd

Forced to retire in March 2022 due to a knee injury, Rudd is now back home in Norwich and working as a goalkeeping coach at the Canaries.

Joe Rafferty

The 30-year-old was one of several players signed by Rotherham United in the summer, after Portsmouth let the defender go.

Patrick Bauer

Still contracted at PNE. Was expected to move on after last season, but an extra-year ended up being triggered in his deal. On the fringes of the squad.

Paul Huntington

Huntington left Carlisle United this summer after a couple of years with his hometown club. He is yet to sign for a new club, but trained with several other pros at the PFA’s official pre-season camp.

Andrew Hughes

The Welshman is still a regular in the North End first team. He has started every game under Paul Heckingbottom so far.

Ben Pearson

Currently sidelined through injury at Stoke City, for whom he made 32 appearances last season. Pearson has been ruled out of the Potters’ first 10 games, following surgery on his hamstring.

Alan Browne

The Irishman brought his 10-and-a-half year stay at PNE to an end this summer. He signed for Sunderland, who have made a strong start to the season under Regis Le Bris.

Brad Potts

In his seventh season at Deepdale and continues to be a regular starter for the Lilywhites.

Billy Bodin

After leaving Oxford United, Bodin made the move to Burton Albion this summer. He’s scored three goals so far for the Brewers, already.

David Nugent

Nugent retired in 2021, after a short loan spell with Tranmere Rovers. He does quite a lot of media work, both in TV and radio.

Sean Maguire

Also left Carlisle United in the summer, then made the romantic move back to Cork City - whom PNE bought him from back in 2017.

Substitutes used

Tom Clarke

The PNE legend announced his retirement last September, due to persistent knee injuries. He is now getting into coaching, with North End’s academy. Occasionally co-commentates for the club!

Tom Barkhuizen

The 31-year-old is in his third season at Derby County and is still featuring regularly, with six appearances made so far this campaign.

The former PNE and Manchester United midfielder spent the second half of last season with Cheltenham Town. He is currently a free agent.