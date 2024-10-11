Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE's first game back after the international break is at home to the Sky Blues

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

September 1, 2007. Or, the last time Coventry City beat Preston North End in a league fixture. Indeed, the Lilywhites are well and truly the Sky Blues’ bogey club of the modern era - though they did edge that dramatic Johnstone’s Paint Trophy encounter, 3-2, back in January 2013.

When it comes to the League One and, most recently, the Championship mind, PNE have enjoyed a quite remarkable run of results against Coventry. Preston have not tasted defeat in any of the last TWENTY ONE league meetings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been eight draws, including the bonkers 4-4 draw in August 2013, which was played at Northampton Town’s stadium. Franck Moussa also nicked a point at Deepdale, with his ferocious injury time volley at Deepdale - during the January 2014 meeting.

And, of course, there was Fabio Tavares’ 95th minute sucker-punch a few years ago - with the Coventry substitute making it 1-1 right at the death, to deny Preston a big three points on the road. So, the Sky Blues have had their moments, but it’s been a rancid winless run for them against PNE on the whole.

North End have claimed victory 13 times within it. Their previous one - the 3-0 away win last season - was fully deserved, with Ryan Lowe’s side magnificent on the night. They’ve only just edge Coventry on several occasions though, with 10 of the wins by just the one goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the three-nil triumph, Preston have beaten Coventry 2-0 twice - once away from home, in 2014 and once at Deepdale, in 2020. In the latter, Daniel Johnson and Sean Maguire scored on a freezing cold night, behind closed doors.

Tom Clarke and Joe Garner netted in the former, during the League One promotion season. Next weekend, Mark Robins’ side will arrive in Lancashire on the back of a testing start to the season. Coventry have eight points to their name, having lost five of the first nine fixtures - winning two and drawing two.