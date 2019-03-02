Preston North End vs Bristol City: Live updates from Saturday's Championship clash at Deepdale Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End will look to close the gap further to the play-off places as Bristol City visit Deepdale. Follow all the build-up, action and reaction as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest. PNE host Bristol City at Deepdale on Saturday Preston North End show a £7m loss before player sales in last financial year