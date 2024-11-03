PNE supporter Tim Mercer’s column after defeat to Bristol City

Yes, it turned out that the opening goal inside the first few minutes was won by a blatant handball that allowed the visiting forward to steer the ball into an empty net. But, and it’s a big but, the reality is the team were nowhere near their best, as the Autumn gloom settled around this famous old ground. By the end, North End could have no complaints.

I was in alignment with the flagman when Jordan Storey attempted a poor header back towards keeper Freddie Woodman. Woodman and Andrew Hughes appeared to hesitate between them, allowing Yu Hirakawa to nip past and score. Cries of ‘handball’ immediately went up from the Preston players, as the referee looked long and hard at his assistant for some guidance.

None was forthcoming and the goal stood, but I have to be honest and say that at our (and the assistant referee’s) viewpoint, Woodman’s and Hughes’ bodies were blocking the blatant ‘hand of God’ swipe that pushed the ball past PNE’s goalkeeper - as shown clearly in the TV replays.

OK, so you’re an unexpected and undeserved goal down early doors, but there’s another 80-plus minutes to get back in it as the home side. However, for this fan this is where the disappointment set-in - as the Robins took control by disruption and time wasting - that is supposed to be the Lilywhites’ calling card when playing away, if you take note of social media.

I for one thought the visitors were boxing clever and we didn’t have any answer as half time was called. The second period brought hope, as within three minutes of the restart Sam Greenwood equalised with one of his trademark ‘around the wall’ free-kicks - that should have sparked a revival and better play.

Instead, a mere three minutes later Bristol City went down their right wing to send over a good cross for a free header - to get their noses back in front. It was too easy. By the time they got their killer third in the closing stages, it was well and truly over and a match I hope I can soon forget - when table-toppers Sunderland arrive on Wednesday.

A good display and some points are needed to restore the early faith in Paul Heckingbottom’s tenure, if we are not to start looking over our shoulders in the week’s ahead.