Phil Neumann scored the only goal of the game at Deepdale on Tuesday night

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom is not a fan of VAR but feels the Championship may have to introduce it.

The Lilywhites’ boss was left furious by the officiating in Tuesday night’s 0-1 defeat to Birmingham City. Heckingbottom felt the Blues’ goal ought to have been chalked off for handball, while challenges inside the box on PNE men Ben Whiteman, Lewis Dobbin and Milutin Osmajic - over the course of the game - went unpunished.

North End’s manager did not hold back in his post-match press conference, labelling it as ‘scandalous’ and ‘bang out of order’. He was then asked by BBC Lancashire whether it is time to introduce VAR in the second tier.

“Well it is,” said Heckingbottom. “So, I'm a fan of VAR because we win that game and we would’ve won so many games last season off VAR. Back to my point, 100 per cent we're refereed different to the teams, otherwise I wouldn't be saying that.

“But all VAR does, for me, is bring another person into it who doesn't deserve to be in the game, knows nothing about football, absolute nonsense - and it kills the atmosphere in stadiums. I hate it as a fan. I hate VAR as a fan, but when you're involved in football like I say and you're witnessing that, no one associated with Preston deserves that tonight.”

He added: “I keep banging on and I'll say it again to the crowd, I'm speaking for them as well tonight when I'm saying the frustration. They've probably not seen as much as I've seen and understand how bad the referee was for their team tonight. They just won't, so they need to understand that.

“And I said to the players at half-time, he's not going to give us the game, we have to go and earn it. We're used to it, it's what happens to us, so we need more from the fans, the players... we won't get frustrated. I've made a conscious effort this season to not let them affect what I do. I can talk about them afterwards, but they won't be affecting how we prepare for the next game.”

