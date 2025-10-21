Phil Neumann breaks the deadlock | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Paul Heckingbottom’s side were narrowly beaten by the Blues on a frustrating evening.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End suffered their first home league defeat of the season, losing 0-1 to Birmingham City.

Phil Neumann scored the only goal of the game on 33 minutes in a heated contest. After an edgy start to proceedings, Tomoki Iwata’s effort from 25 yards was charged down by Harrison Armstrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blues captain Christoph Klarer acrobatically hooked a Michael Smith effort off the line two minutes later, following an enticing recycled ball from Ben Whiteman. Odel Offiah and Jordan Storey then worked a neat one-two down the right before the latter aimed for Smith in the box, but the forward headed over in a crowded area.

Birmingham took the lead on 33 minutes from one of many set pieces they had during the half. Alex Cochrane’s deep cross found Neumann, who got away from his marker and guided home - seemingly via the top of his arm.

Lewis Koumas had the chance to double the visitors’ advantage just minutes later after a blunder from Andrew Hughes, but the Liverpool loan man saw his fierce drive blocked by the boot of Lewis Gibson.

Up the other end of the pitch Smith latched on to a Daniel Iversen long ball soon afterwards, but the number 24 fired wide of goal. Storey set out to test James Beadle on 42 minutes with a header from a Whiteman free kick, but the Blues’ number one saved comfortably with both hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half began quietly with both teams cutting out teasing crosses into dangerous areas. Jay Stansfield had a go from 20 yards out, right on the hour mark, but Birmingham’s record signing fired just over Iversen’s top left corner. Iwata then went close for the away side; his headed effort from a corner crashed against the far post.

Midway through the second half, North End began to really turn the screw and gave Birmingham a scare. Daniel Jebbison chased a long ball down the line and, despite an onrushing Beadle winning the race, the forward did not give up, taking the ball off the keeper, cutting inside and letting fly - only for Neumann to block it on the line.

Substitute Thierry Small crossed the ball in at the perfect height and pace for Smith, with a quarter of an hour left, but the header was tame and easily gathered by Beadle. Demarai Gray then threatened after entering the fray for Birmingham, firing just wide after being teed up by Stansfield.

A poor clearance from the visitors allowed Small to take a touch on the edge of the box and angle an effort towards goal, but a heavy deflection took it behind for a corner. Lewis Dobbin’s opening contribution of the night from the bench was a flicked effort towards goal, but it was well held by Beadle - moments before another strike from Iwata flew over the crossbar at the other end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closing stages of the game were marred by two strong penalty shouts for PNE but Lewis Smith waved both appeals away, leaving subjects Dobbin, Milutin Osmajic and the rest of the North End contingent raging. PNE huffed and puffed in the remaining moments with the new energy of the substitutes at the forefront of half-chances, but Birmingham hung on to end their four-game winless run. Attention now turns to the visit of Heckingbottom’s former side Sheffield United, on Friday night.

Attendance: 16,857 PNE starting XI: Iversen; Storey, Gibson, Hughes (Dobbin 83’), Offiah, Vukcevic (Devine 63’), Whiteman (c), McCann (Small 63’), Armstrong, Jebbison (Osmajic 73’), Smith. PNE unused subs: Walton, Lindsay, Carroll, Thordarson, Frokjaer,.