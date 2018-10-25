Preston North End v Rotherham likely line-ups, key men, the referee and all you need to know ahead of Championship clash

Preston North End host Rotherham in the Championship at Deepdale on Saturday.

From likely line-ups to the referee, all you need to know ahead of the game can be found below.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne

Likely line-ups

PNE: Maxwell, Fisher, Huntington, Davies, Hughes, Pearson, Johnson, Barkhuizen, Browne, Robinson, Nmecha

Rotherham: Rodak; Vyner, Ajayi, Robertson, Mattock; Vaulks; Williams, Towell, Manning, Vassell; Smith

Key Men

Callum Robinson: A player right at the top of his game. Two goals against Brentford took him to eight for the season meaning he has already surpassed last season’s total and we’re not even at the end of October. Now an established game-changer for the Lilywhites.

Semi Ajayi: The 6ft 4in centre-half is a towering presence at the back for the Millers and earned his first international call-up with Nigeria earlier this season. He’s strong, quick and comfortable on the ball, while he’s also a threat at set-pieces.

In the visiting dugout

Paul Warne: The 45-year-old has been in charge of Rotherham United since November 2016 when he took the reins after Kenny Jackett’s ill-fated spell. He guided the club to promotion last season when they defeated Shrewsbury Town 2-1 in the League One play-off final. A striker as a player, Warne spent the vast majority of his career with the Millers, scoring 34 goals in 293 appearances across two spells. He also played for Wigan Athletic, Kettering, Mansfield Town, Oldham Athletic and Yeovil.

The referee

Jeremy Simpson: Carnforth official Jeremy Simpson will be the man in the middle for Preston’s clash with Rotherham. In 15 games this season across the Championship, League One and the EFL Cup, Simpson has handed out 64 yellow cards and dismissed four players. He last refereed PNE in January earlier this year when they drew 1-1 with Millwall at the New Den. He will be assisted by Shaun Hudson and Matthew McGrath. Ben Toner will be the fourth official.

This week in PNE history

52 years ago: North End enjoyed an excellent 2-1 home victory over Millwall at Deepdale in the old Division Two. Goals from George Lyall and Alex Dawson sealed the win in front of a crowd of just over 12,000.

40 years ago: A thrilling derby clash against Burnley ended in a 2-2 draw at Deepdale. Rocky Thomson and Alex Bruce were on target.

32 years ago: John McGrath’s PNE served notice of their Fourth Division promotion credentials by beating Stockport County at Edgeley Park. Oshor Williams bagged a double and Steve Taylor scored the other.

26 years ago: Lee Fowler and Martin James got the goals as North End drew 2-2 against Mansfield Town at Field Mill.