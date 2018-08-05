Preston North End v Queens Park Rangers player ratings

Preston North End got their season off to a winning start as they beat Queens Park Rangers at Deepdale.

Alan Browne's 50th minute goal was enough to get the three points.

Here are the North End player ratings:

Declan Rudd 7

After a relatively quiet afternoon was called into action late on and made a superb save from Isrissa Sylla.

Darnell Fisher 7

With QPR sitting off in the first half the right-back got opportunities to push forward. He defended well when called upon.

Tom Clarke 7

Solid game from the skipper who helped keep things tight and handled Matt Smith well. Got a bang on the head late on which forced him off.

Ben Davies 8

Assured display from the centre-half who is so comfortable with the ball at his feet. Linked up well with Clarke.

Andrew Hughes 7

A very promising Preston league debut for the left-back. Always an option when PNE looked to play out from the back and solid in defence.

Ben Pearson 8

North End’s first point of contact in midfield with him always looking to get on the ball or break QPR attacks up. No yellow card either!

Tom Barkhuizen 7

Started on the right-wing and switched to the left in the second. Used his pace well and went close tiwht two first-half shots.

Josh Harrop 7

Saw plenty of the ball in the advanced midfield role and was a creative spark. Claimed the assist for PNE’s winner.

Alan Browne 8

The Irishman was PNE’s matchwinner with a header in the second half. Covered the ground well and finished the game as a centre-half.

Callum Robinson 7

Got himself into some promising positions but his finishing lacked polish. Forced a good save out of the keeper in the second half.

Louis Moult 7

His link-up play was very good outside the box and he held the ball well. PNE need to find a way of getting chances to him in the box.

Subs used:

Daryl Horgan 6

Came on for Barkhuizen in the 70th minute, full of energy but crossing needs working on.

Paul Gallagher 7

The midfielder came on for Moult and lent his experience as PNE saw out the game.

Ryan Ledson 6

Got the last seven minutes in place of Harrop, giving an extra layer of cover in midfield.

Subs not used:

Calum Woods, Graham Burke, Paul Huntington, Chris Maxwell.