Preston North End v Nottingham Forest: Live updates from Championship clash at Deepdale
Preston North End will look to extend their unbeaten run to seven games when Nottingham Forest come to Deepdale on Saturday. Follow all the build-up, action and reaction as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest