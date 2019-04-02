Preston North End v Middlesbrough retro match: When Bobby and Jackie Charlton were managerial rivals on a big day at Deepdale in 1974

Brothers Bobby and Jackie Charlton were sat in opposite dugouts at Deepdale when Preston North End met Middlesbrough in April 1974.

There were contrasting emotions for the siblings, Bobby seeing his PNE side relegated from the Second Division, while there was a record for Boro manager Jackie to celebrate.

Middlesbrough on the attack at Deepdale against PNE

Boro had long since won the title but their 4-2 victory saw them break the points record for the division.

In the days of two points for a win, they finished on 65 points.

North End went into the game staring relegation in the face, with them needing a mathematical miracle to escape the drop.

One wasn’t forthcoming, in fact they were 3-0 behind inside the first 26 minutes.

PNE on the back foot against Middlesbrough

Mike Elwiss hauled them back into the game with two goals before half-time.

But a fourth goal from the visitors early in the second half effectively ended the game as a contest.

The damage had been done long before this game, Preston winning only one of their last 13 games.

In fact they scored in just seven of their 19 games from January 1974 through to the end of the season.

It made for a baptism of fire into management for Bobby Charlton.

The attendance of 16,177 contained thousands of Boro supporters who had made the trip from the North East.

They only had to wait six minutes to start celebrating as the visitors took the lead.

Lilywhites keeper John Brown parried a shot from Alan Foggon and Peter Brine followed in to knock home the rebound from close range.

Brine was only playing as Graeme Souness was ruled out by suspension.

Boro doubled their lead in the 20th minute.

David Armstrong’s corner was flicked on by Brine and Foggon looped a header into the net.

It was 3-0 six minutes later, John Craggs crossing from the right-wing for John Hickton to head home.

PNE halved the deficit on the half-hour mark.

A free-kick into the box was headed forward by David Sadler and Elwiss found the net from close in.

Soon after, North End were awarded a penalty.

Ray Treacy was tripped in the box by Craggs, referee Clive Thomas pointing to the spot.

Treacy took the penalty but saw Jim Platt dive to his right to push it away.

It meant Treacy had still not scored since his arrival from Swindon part-way through the season.

Preston pulled a second goal back in the 43rd minute.

Francis Burns’ pass found Treacy who cut in field and let fly with a shot.

It came back off the bar and Elwiss was first to the rebound to score.

Boro restored a two-goal cushion in the 52nd minute, David Mills’ cross headed home by Brine for his second of the afternoon.

Both sides had chances later in the game but it was Boro celebrating at the end.

PNE: Brown, McMahon, S Baxter, Bird, Spark, Morley, Hawkins, Burns, Sadler, Treacy, Elwiss. Sub (not used): Lamb.