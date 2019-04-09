Preston North End v Leeds United team news

Preston North End manager Alex Neil has made one change to the starting XI to face Leeds United at Deepdale.

Daniel Johnson comes into the side to replace Ryan Ledson in midfield.

Johnson missed Satuerday's home defeat to Sheffield United because of an Achilles injury.

Ledson moves to the bench with Paul Gallagher dropping out of the matchday squad.

PNE: Rudd, Fisher, Storey, Davies, Earl, Pearson, Nmecha, Browne, Johnson, Robinson, Maguire. Subs: Moult, Rafferty, Ginnelly, Ledson, Stockley, Huntington, Crowe.

Leeds: Casilla, Ayling, Cooper, Jansson, Alioski, Phillips, Hernandez, Harrison, Klich, Roberts, Bamford. Subs: Forshaw, Roofe, Dallas, Berardi, Shackleton, Stevens, Peacock-Farrell.

Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside)