Preston North End v Huddersfield Town: Sky coverage, team news and referee for Championship clash

Both sides are in good form so it should be an entertaining contest.

Huddersfield will arrive in Lancashire in fifth place and unbeaten in their last 10 Championship games - they have also won twice in the FA Cup to reach the fifth round.

North End's record under Ryan Lowe is four wins, four draws and just one defeat in league action. On Saturday, Cameron Archer's goal gave them a 1-0 victory at Hull CIty.

Preston North End's Sepp van den Berg takes on Huddersfield's Sorba Thomas at the John Smith's Stadium last August

This is their fourth midweek game in a row, the previous three being catch-up matches after postponements over Christmas due to Covid.

Huddersfield's Wednesday night visit is a scheduled one in the fixture list.

Is the game on television?

The game is being shown on Sky Sports, with it their main match of the evening. Coverage starts at 7pm.

Championship clubs get £75,000 for a live game.

Appearances have few and far between on Sky for North End this season apart from the standard red button midweek games.

The 1-1 draw with Fulham was live in November, while the reverse fixture at Huddersfield in August was a Sky Sports Arena game.

Tickets.

Tickets are available for the game, with normal matchday prices applying.

Huddersfield have been given an allocation in the Bill Shankly Kop and a decent sized following is expected from West Yorkshire.

Referee:

Rob Jones from Merseyside is the man with the whistle on Wednesday night.

He's on the Premier League list and has taken charge of seven top-flight matches this season

Mr Jones last refereed Huddersfield on a few weeks ago, with him in the middle for their 4-3 win at Reading on January 22.

The last PNE game he officiated was on the opening day of the 2020/21 season against Swansea at Deepdale in September 2020.

His previous visit to Deepdale 13 months earlier saw him award North End two penalties in a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Team news:

PNE manager Ryan Lowe reported no fresh injuries and will select from the same squad he had available for the 1-0 win at Hull City.

Daniel Johnson got a run in the second half as a substitute after returning last Friday from international duty with Jamaica.

Josh Murphy is back in training after a long-term absence with ankle ligament and calf issues but isn't yet ready for a return.

Huddersfield lost Spanish right-back Pipa to a groin injury in the first-half of their 1-0 win over Barnsley in the FA Cup on Saturday.

That was a game which head coach Carlos Corberan missed for personal reason, his assistant Danny Schofield standing in,

Last meeting:

The sides met at the John Smith's Stadium in August, Huddersfield winning 1-0.

Sepp van den Berg's 74th minute own goal was the difference between the sides on the night.

Coverage: