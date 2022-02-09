Preston North End v Huddersfield Town confirmed teams: Daniel Johnson and Ched Evans start at Deepdale

Daniel Johnson and Ched Evans came into the side in place of Ali McCann and Emil Riis.

McCann and leading scorer Riis dropped to the bench as Lowe opted for some squad rotation to keep the side fresh.

Johnson had been a substitute in last Saturday's 1-0 win at Hull City having only returned from international duty with Jamaica the day before.

Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson

He resumed his partnership with Alan Browne in the attacking midfield roles, with Evans partnering Cameron Archer up front.

Brad Potts, who was substituted in the second half at Hull, made the team and this was his 400th career appearance.

PNE: Iversen, Van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Whiteman, Potts, Browne Johnson, Cunningham, Archer, Evans. Subs: Ripley, Earl, Lindsay, Ledson, Sinclair, McCann, Riis.

Huddersfield: Nicholls, Turton, Pearson, Lees, Toffolo, Holmes, O'Brien, Hogg, Thomas, Sinani, Ward. Subs: Blackman, Rhodes, Koroma, Ruffels, Sarr, Russell, Eiting.