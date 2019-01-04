Preston North End v Doncaster Rovers likely line-ups, key men, the referee, odds and all you need to know ahead of FA Cup third round clash

Preston North End welcome Doncaster Rovers to Deepdale on Sunday in the third round of the FA Cup.

From the likely line-ups to the referee all you need to know can be found below ahead of the game which

Likely line-ups

PNE (4-2-3-1): Rudd, Clarke, Storey, Huntington, Woods, Ledson, Johnson, Barkhuizen, Burke, Gallagher, Nmecha.

Doncaster (4-3-3): Lawlor, Blair, T Anderson, Butler, Andrew, Kane, Whiteman, Rowe, Wilks, Marquis, Coppinger.

Key men

Daniel Johnson: The midfielder’s calm head will be needed to help unlock a League One defence on Sunday. DJ is one of the survivors from when the sides last met, scoring the opening goal in a 2-2 League One draw at Deepdale in March 2015.

Herbie Kane: The on-loan Liverpool midfielder has been in sensational form. He has become one of the most important players in the side and extending the deal until the end of the season was seen as the best piece of business Rovers could do this month. An all-rounder, he can break up play, deliver a superb range of passing and he’s added goals to his game as well.

In the visiting dugout

Grant McCann: The 38-year-old was named Doncaster manager in June last year, replacing former Preston boss Darren Ferguson at the Keepmoat Stadium helm. Previous to that, he had been manager of Peterborough for 20 months. As a player, McCann won 39 caps with Northern Ireland. He started his career with West Ham before joining Cheltenham. He then played for Barnsley, Scunthorpe and Peterborough before ending his career at Linfield. McCann came back to England to join the Peterborough staff.

Referee

Andy Davies: The Hampshire official is in charge of Preston’s FA Cup clash against Doncaster. It is Mr Davies’ second visit to Deepdale this season, with him having refereed the 2-2 draw with Bolton on September 1 – he showed a red card to Ben Pearson after the final whistle for a headbutt. Last January, he was in the middle for PNE’s 1-1 draw against Birmingham while he was the fourth official who took over as a linesman in PNE’s visit to Norwich in November 2017.

Odds

PNE 5/6

Doncaster 15/4

Draw 11/4

This week in PNE history

33 years ago: Preston won 1-0 against Port Vale at Vale Park on January 4, 1986. Mark Jones scored the winner. It was their first away victory in the league that season.

19 years ago: On January 3, 2000, North End won their first game of the new millennium in style. They beat Cardiff City 4-0 at Ninian Park, Rob Edwards, Graham Alexander (2) and Kurt Nogan on target.

13 years ago: Preston beat Norwich City 3-0 at Carrow Road on January 2, 2006. Adam Nowland, Graham Alexander and David Nugent scored for the Lilywhites. Midfielder Nowland suffered a broken leg later in the game.

7 years ago: On January 2, 2012, PNE drew 1-1 against Rochdale at Spotland. Loan striker Jake Jervis netted.