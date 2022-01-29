Preston North End v Bristol City: Confirmed teams - Aston Villa loanee Cameron Archer starts for PNE at Deepdale

The Aston Villa loanee started up front alongside leading scorer Emil Riis, with Ched Evans moving to the bench.

Archer scored on his PNE debut at West Bromwich Albion last Wednesday night, finding the net within 11 minutes of coming on as a substitute.

His inclusion at Evans' expense was the only change made to the starting XI by Lilywhites manager Ryan Lowe.

Preston North End striker Camron Archer

Sean Maguire missed out on a place on the bench having sprained his ankle in the win over West Brom.

His place among the substitutes was taken by Josh Earl who has recovered from injury.

Tom Barkhuizen again missed out on the squad because of a calf strain.

PNE: Iversen, Van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Whiteman, Potts, Browne, Ledson, Cunningham, Riis, Archer. Subs: Ripley, Lindsay, Rafferty, Earl, McCann, Sinclair, Evans.

Bristol City: O'Leary, Kalas, Klose, Pring, Dasilva, Scott, Massengo, O'Dowda, Weimann, Semenyo, Martin. Subs: Bentley, Williams, Wells, Cundy, Vyner, Conway, Benarous.

