`

Preston North End v Brentford: Live updates from Wednesday night's Championship clash at Deepdale

Preston North End and Brentford meet on Wednesday night at Deepdale - the Lilywhites looking to make it four games unbeaten.

Follow all the build-up, action and reaction as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest

Preston North End v Brentford LIVE

Preston North End v Brentford LIVE