Preston North End v Brentford likely line-ups, key men, the referee and all you need to know ahead of Championship clash

Preston North End host Brentford at Deepdale on Wednesday night.

All you need to know about the Championship clash can be found below.

Tom Barkhuizen scores against Brentford during the game at Deepdale last season

When does the game kick-off?

The match gets under way at 7.45pm

Why is it being played on Wednesday and not Tuesday?

Midweek fixtures in the Championship are split this season so they can all be shown live by Sky.

How can I watch the game?

The match is available on the Sky red button. If you don't have Sky you can purchase the game through PNE's iFollow service.

What are the likely line-ups?

PNE: Maxwell, Fisher, Storey, Davies, Hughes, Pearson, Johnson, Robinson, Browne, Maguire, Nmecha

Brentford: Bentley, Dalsgaard, Konsa, Mokotjo, Barbet, McEachran, Sawyers, Canos, MacLeod, Watkins, Maupay

Who are the key men?

Ben Pearson: The midfielder is back from his latest ban for PNE and will be expected to help the Lilywhites tick over and keep Brentford in check.

Neal Maupay: The Frenchman has enjoyed a flying start to the campaign and has 10 goals in 13 appearances so far this season.

Who is the referee?

Scott Duncan: No stranger to PNE, Wednesday night's man in the middle took charge of the 3-2 defeat at Sheffield United earlier in the season. So far this campaign has shown 38 yellow cards and two red cards in 11 games.