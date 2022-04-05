Preston North End v Blackpool confirmed line-ups: Potts, Van den Berg and Cunningham start for PNE at Deepdale

Greg Cunningham, Sepp van den Berg and Brad Potts came into the side in place of Joe Rafferty, Ched Evans and the suspended Liam Lindsday.

The shape of the side reverted to a 3-5-2 after Lowe went with a 4-3-3 for last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Derby.

That experiment with a flat back four had to be abandoned after half an hour when Lindsay was sent-off, hence his suspension today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brad Potts returned to the Preston North End side against Blackpool at Deepdale

Cunningham’s return came after almost two months on the sidelines with a calf injury.

The left wing-back resumed full training last week in his bid for full fitness.

Cameron Archer and Emil Riis were the front two, Lowe having started them and Evans in a three-man attack at Derby.

But there was no Evans on the bench after the striker came off with a foot injury at the weekend.

There was a return on the bench for Bambo Diaby after illness.

Blackpool’s bench included former PNE goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

Today would have been Sir Tom Finney’s 100th birthday and fans were honouring the PNE and England legend ahead of kick-off.

PNE: Iversen, Van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Whiteman, Potts, Browne, Johnson, Cunningham, Archer, Riis. Subs: Ripley, Earl, Diaby, McCann, Sinclair, Murphy, Maguire.

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Keogh, Husband, Dougall, Robson, Bowler, Hamilton, Anderson, Madine. Subs: Maxwell, Thorniley, James, Virtue, Dale, Lavery, Yates.