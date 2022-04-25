Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers: Team news, Sky Sports coverage, referee

The Lilywhites are looking for a strong finish to the season and a place in the top-half of the Championship, while Rovers need the three points to keep alive their fading play-off hopes.

Supporters are asked to note the slightly earlier kick-off time of 7.30pm.

Team news:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End striker Cameron Archer celebrates scoring the winner against Blackpool at Deepdale

PNE will run the rule over several of the squad ahead of the game. Patrick Bauer was rested for the Fulham defeat having had some discomfort in his Achilles tendon, while Ched Evans limped off in the first-half with a toe injury.

Alan Browne and Emil Riis missed the Fulham game with glute and hamstring issues respectively.

Greg Cunningham who was an unused sub at Fulham, could well return in the left wing-back role.

Blackburn will be without winger Reda Khadra because of a calf injury, Khadra currently back at parent club Brighton having the injury assessed.

Tayo Edun returns to the visitors squad having served a one-match suspension.

Referee:

It will be a Lancashire referee with the whistle for the derby, with Carnforth’s Jeremy Simpson in the middle.

He’s refereed PNE twice this season, the 3-2 defeat at Queens Park Rangers in October and Ryan Lowe’s first away victory – the 2-1 win at Stoke City in January.

Mr Simpson has taken charge of two Rovers games this campaign, the 1-0 win at Ewood over QPR and their 3-2 defeat at Huddersfield.

Is the game on television?

The match is being broadcast live by Sky Sports, hence the switch to Monday night and the 7.30pm kick-off slot.

North End’s last live appearance was the 1-0 win over Blackpool earlier in the month, so perhaps a good omen?

Tickets:

Tickets are on sale for the game at normal matchday prices. Rovers have been allocated the whole of the Bill Shankly Kop, with sales understood to be around the 3,500 mark. PNE fans are reminded that season cards for the 2022/23 campaign go on sale at early bird rates on Thursday morning.

Last time:

When the sides met at Ewood Park in December, Blackburn edged it 1-0 with a header from Ben Brereton-Diaz.