Preston North End Tuesday round-up: January transfer window latest, Tom Clarke and Paul Huntington injury checks, QPR build-up, Championship updates and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End will look to end their wait for a Championship win at QPR on Saturday. Look back on all Tuesday's news as it happened Preston boss Alex Neil Championship rumours: Leeds United willing to pay £20million for winger | Aston Villa keen on Newcastle United midfielder | West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough in race for Brentford man | Sheffield Wednesday weigh up move for former Celtic defender Preston North End boss anxious over injuries to defenders Tom Clarke and Paul Huntington