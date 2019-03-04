Preston North End Tuesday round-up: Blackburn Rovers build-up, Ewood Park ticket update, Callum Robinson, Championship updates, latest gossip and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End next turn their attentions to their big derby at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. Look back on all Tuesday's news as it happened. Preston North End next head to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday Bolton Wanderers given deadline to assure authorities Millwall game can go ahead