Preston North End Tuesday round-up: Alex Neil's pre-match press conference, Louis Moult, Andy Boyle, Bolton tickets, Derby build-up, January transfer window latest and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End boss Alex Neil thinks the Lilywhites' incoming transfer business is done ahead of the January window closing on Thursday. Look back on all Tuesday's news as it happened. Preston striker Louis Moult Preston North End defender Andy Boyle makes Ross County loan move Darnell Fisher’s return to form is a welcome boost for Preston North End