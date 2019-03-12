Preston North End Tuesday round-up: Alex Neil linked with West Brom, Middlesbrough build-up, Brad Potts, Tom Barkhuizen and Tom Clarke injury latest, Chris Maxwell gets Wales call-up and more

Preston North End are next in action at Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.

Look back on all Tuesday's headlines.

Tom Barkhuizen and Tom Clarke could return for PNE at Middlesbrough

Tom Barkhuizen and Tom Clarke could return for PNE at Middlesbrough