Preston North End trio named in the Republic of Ireland squad

Preston North End trio Sean Maguire, Callum Robinson and Alan Browne have been named in the latest Republic of Ireland squad.

However, Graham Burke has missed out on selection having had limited involvement in North End's games of late.

Callum Robinson in action for PNE against Ipswich

Martin O'Neill's outfit play two games during the international break, the first being a friendly against Northern Ireland at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Thursday, November 15.

They then face Denmark in Aarhus in a Nations League clash on Monday, November 19.

Maguire, Robinson and Browne were in the Irish squad for the October internationals.

Robinson featured in both games against Denmark and Wales, with Maguire making a substitute appearance in the Wales game.

Preston midfielder Alan Browne

Browne didn't make the match day squad for the Denmark game and was an unused sub against Wales.

Former North End left-back Greg Cunningham, now with Cardiff City, has been named in the provisional 36-man squad.