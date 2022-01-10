Preston North End transfer rumours: Preston weighing up move for Wigan Athletic full-back, Championship quartet interested in Brighton midfielder

In the Championships, Sheffield United are set to allow a goalkeeper to leave on an initial loan deal that will become permanent at the end of the season while Nottingham Forest are said to be showing interest in a former Birmingham City loanee who has been linked with Celtic and Middlesbrough this month.
Blackpool are close to completing a deal to sign a striker from League Two side Rochdale and Preston North End are thought to be weighing up a move for a full-back from League One side Wigan Athletic.
Preston, as well as Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town, are interested in signing a Brighton & Hove Albion player who could potentially be recalled from his loan with Hull City this month.
Meanwhile, the Tigers are joined by QPR and Swansea City in keeping tabs on Wolverhampton Wanderers player Ryan Giles.
Birmingham City have agreed a deal for a sensational swoop that will bring a 19-year old Manchester United winger to St Andrews’ while a Leeds United’s stars exit has yet to be officially confirmed despite reports he is close to a Cardiff City move.
Finally, Fulham have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of a long time transfer target with Marseille now also showing interest in the player.
Here are Monday’s EFL Championship transfer rumours: