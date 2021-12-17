Preston North End transfer rumours: Preston, Sunderland and Wigan Athletic linked with Irish striker, Motherwell hitman reportedly wanted by Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City

However, the January transfer window is still looming and clubs continue to work hard on bringing players in to bolster their ranks.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said he has no plans to end the deal for a current Blades loan star next month while Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper is hoping one of their loan players’ desire to stay with the club will influence whether or not his parent club recalls him.

Preston North End are understood to be competing with two League 1 sides to land a striker while Newcastle United sent a scout to Luton Town to cast an eye over one of their players as they faced Fulham.

A Scottish Premiership side have taken a Blackpool starlet on trial with a view to a potential January loan move while Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City have been linked with on of the Scottish top flights top scorers.

A former Reading player has openly criticised the club for not securing their star players on longer contracts, a Stoke City midfielder is attracting interest from clubs in France and Derby County could be set to sell a former star player in January before he leaves on a free transfer in the summer.

Here are Friday’s EFL Championship transfer rumours:

1. Rams will look to sell Marshall in January Derby County will look to sell goalkeeper David Marshall in the January transfer window before he leaves on a free when his contract expires in the summer (Daily Record) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

2. French sides chase Stoke youngster Stoke City midfielder Ibrahim Sy, 18, is on the radar of French duo Chamois Niortais and AS Nancy (Foot Mercato) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. Four Championship clubs chasing Watt Motherwell striker Tony Watt, who has scored nine goals in 18 games this season, is reportedly a January transfer target for Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City, Birmingham City and Preston North End (Daily Record) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

4. Gooding criticises Royals over contract negotiations Former Reading player Mick Gooding has criticised the club for not getting on top of handling their best players’ contracts with 13 players, including star man John Swift, out of contract in the summer (BBC Radio Berkshire) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales