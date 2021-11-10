Neil has been out of work since he was sacked by Preston in March but has now taken up an advisory role with Crewe – helping out his former Mansfield Town teammate David Artell who has managed the club since 2017.
Neil spent three-and-a-half years at Deepdale before his departure and has been linked with numerous Championship managerial vacancies – including the Cardiff City job – since but is yet to dive back into a role in the second tier.
Here are the best of today’s rumours...
1. Stoke City CEO to join the Premier League
Stoke City chief executive Tony Scholes is set to leave the club after 17 years to take up a new role with the Premier League. Scholes will leave in the new year. (BBC)
Photo: Matthew Lewis
2. Southampton or West Ham could land West Brom keeper on free
West Brom are resigned to losing Sam Johnstone on a free next summer with Southampton and West Ham poised to make a move. The Championship club could reportedly be tempted by a £10 million offer in January but would rather wait until the season has concluded. (The 72)
Photo: Michael Regan
3. Ex-Sheffield United star moves to Australia
Former Sheffield United man Jack Rodwell has joined Western Sydney Wanderers following his release from the Blades. The 30-year-old has joined on a two-year deal. (FTBL)
Photo: Laurence Griffiths
4. League Two side keen on permanent deal for Barnsley striker
Walsall are interested in keeping Barnsley striker George Miller at the club on a permanent deal after an impressive loan spell. The 23-year-old has scored seven goals in 13 games for the Saddlers. (The 72)
Photo: George Wood