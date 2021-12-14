14th December 2021 - Championship rumours

Preston North End transfer rumours: No concrete interest from Lilywhites in defender, Brighton keeper set for Championship move

Preston's FA Cup clash with Cardiff City is set to be broadcast live.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 9:20 am

Preston North End are set to face Cardiff City in the FA Cup third round on January 9.

The tie will be broadcast on S4C – a free-to-air channel which is available on the BBC iPlayer, Freeview, Sky and Virgin Media.

Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

1. Brighton keeper set for Championship move

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to recall Chris Walton from Ipswich Town with the intention of selling him on in January. There is thought to be plenty of Championship interest in the 26-year-old. (The Argus)

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

2. Forest targeting Villa & Arsenal strikers

Nottingham Forest have identified Aston Villa's Keinan Davis and Arsenal's Folarin Balogun as January targets. (Football League World)

Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales

3. Stoke plot move for Sweden international

Stoke City are looking to bolster their defensive reinforcements with a move for Malmo star Franz Brorsson. The defender is out of contract at the end of December. (Football Insider)

Photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND

Photo Sales

4. West Ham & Leicester in battle for Hull City star

West Ham and Leicester City are reportedly both keen on signing Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter in January. The Tigers rejected a £8m bid from Brentford for the 21-year-old in the summer. (Hull Live)

Photo: Harry Trump

Photo Sales
LilywhitesPrestonCardiff CityBrighton
Next Page
Page 1 of 2