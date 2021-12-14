Preston North End are set to face Cardiff City in the FA Cup third round on January 9.
The tie will be broadcast on S4C – a free-to-air channel which is available on the BBC iPlayer, Freeview, Sky and Virgin Media.
Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...
1. Brighton keeper set for Championship move
Brighton & Hove Albion are set to recall Chris Walton from Ipswich Town with the intention of selling him on in January. There is thought to be plenty of Championship interest in the 26-year-old. (The Argus)
Photo: Nathan Stirk
2. Forest targeting Villa & Arsenal strikers
Nottingham Forest have identified Aston Villa's Keinan Davis and Arsenal's Folarin Balogun as January targets. (Football League World)
Photo: Eddie Keogh
3. Stoke plot move for Sweden international
Stoke City are looking to bolster their defensive reinforcements with a move for Malmo star Franz Brorsson. The defender is out of contract at the end of December. (Football Insider)
Photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
4. West Ham & Leicester in battle for Hull City star
West Ham and Leicester City are reportedly both keen on signing Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter in January. The Tigers rejected a £8m bid from Brentford for the 21-year-old in the summer. (Hull Live)
Photo: Harry Trump