Preston North End transfer rumours: Lilywhites' rivals target ex-Boro boss, Cardiff City to discuss captain's future

Preston claimed three points off Hull City at the weekend.

The Tigers had enjoyed three successive victories prior to their Championship clash against the Lilywhites and Cameron Archer’s second half goal was the first they had conceded in over three weeks.

Archer’s opener was his second since his arrival at Deepdale – scoring his first against West Brom last month.

Ryan Lowe’s side will now face Huddersfield Town tomorrow as they look to narrow the gap between themselves and a play-off spot – which is currently only four points.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Everton & Leicester battle for Robins star

Everton and Leicester City are both interested in Bristol City's Alex Scott. The 18-year-old has made 23 league appearances this season. (Football Insider)

2. Wolves eye Fry

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly keen on signing Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry. A number of Premier League clubs including West Ham and Leeds United are also interested. (Football League World)

3. Spurs scout Notts Forest duo

Tottenham's managing director Fabio Paratici was spotted at Nottingham Forest's FA Cup match against Leicester City, scouting Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson. The pair both scored against the Foxes. (football.london)

4. Cardiff to discuss captain's future

Steve Morison has said he will discuss Sean Morrison's future with the board after the defender was ruled out for nine months. Morison's contract expires in the summer. (BBC Sport)

