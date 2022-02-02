2nd February 2022 - Championship rumours

Preston North End transfer rumours: Lilywhites' rival's star man turned down deadline day move, Posh accepted trio of bids for ace

Preston faced Millwall in the Championship last night.

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 10:01 am

The Lilywhites held Millwall to a dull 0-0 stalemate, with both sides only having a total of three shots on target.

Preston now sit 13th in the Championship – seven points from the top six.

They now face a trip to Hull City at the weekend, with the Tigers unbeaten in their last three matches.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Ex-Baggies star attracting Championship interest

Robert Snodgrass is reportedly attracting Championship interest following his release by West Brom. The 34-year-old has made six league appearances this season. (The 72)

Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales

2. Hull City eye permanent deal for defender

Hull City are interested in signing Manchester United's Di'Shon Bernard on a permanent basis. The 21-year-old has made 22 league appearances this season. (Hull Live)

Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

Photo Sales

3. Southampton eyeing West Brom man

Southampton are thought to be keen on signing West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the summer. The 28-year-old will see his contract expire in the summer. (GiveMeSport)

Photo: Malcolm Couzens

Photo Sales

4. Posh accepted trio of bids for starlet

Peterborough United reportedly accepted bids from Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Bournemouth for Siriki Dembele, before the winger chose to join the latter. (The 72)

Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales
LilywhitesPrestonTigersMillwall
Next Page
Page 1 of 2