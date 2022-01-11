The Lilywhites travelled to Wales at the weekend as they were beaten by Cardiff City in the FA Cup.
Cardiff opened the scoring just before half-time, before a Daniel Johnson penalty equalised for Preston.
The clash was forced into extra-time, however Mark Harris gave the hosts a very late winner to knock Preston out of the competition.
Ryan Lowe’s side will now turn their attention to Saturday’s Championship clash with Birmingham City.
Here are the best of today’s rumours...
1. Hull City winger to stay on loan
Hull City winger James Scott is expected to remain at Hibernian for the rest of the season. The 21-year-old has struggled to make an impact in Scotland and it had been suggested he would see his loan deal cut short. (Hull Live)
Photo: George Wood
2. Blades hopeful of Gibbs-White stay
Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that there has been no talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers over the possibility of Morgan Gibbs-White being recalled this month. The midfielder has impressed with five goals and four assists this season. (Football League World)
Photo: Nathan Stirk
3. Middlesbrough defender signs new deal
Middlesbrough full-back Neil Taylor has reportedly agreed a new deal after signing a short-term contract in November. The defender was the subject of interest from multiple Championship clubs including West Brom. (Football Insider)
Photo: Malcolm Couzens
4. Real Madrid linked with Blackburn starlet
Real Madrid & Barcelona have joined the race for Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz. The Championship club are expected to ask for upward of £30 million for the Chile international. (FourFourTwo)
Photo: Charlotte Tattersall