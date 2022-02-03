The Lilywhites are unbeaten in their last three matches, but face a Hull City side that are in great form following their recent takeover.

The Tigers haven’t conceded a goal in their previous three games and will be a tough challenge for Preston on Saturday.

If Ryan Lowe’s side can snatch the three points this weekend then they could potentially move into the top half of the Championship.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Rams teen set for Premier League switch Derby County's administrators have accepted a £600,000 bid from Aston Villa for Omari Kellyman. The 16-year-old is not 'subject to senior transfer windows' and can after deadline day. (The 72)

2. West Brom consider ex-Newcastle gaffer West Brom are considering appointing former Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce following Valerien Ismael's sacking. Bruce left the Magpies in October. (Sunderland Echo)

3. MLS club preparing offer for Blackburn defender New York Red Bulls are reportedly preparing a lucrative offer for Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan. The centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season. (Football Insider)

4. Bristol City star linked with MLS switch Bristol City striker Nahki Wells has been linked with a move to the MLS, with two unnamed clubs interested. The 31-year-old has fallen out of favour at Ashton Gate this season, scoring only once in the league. (The 72)