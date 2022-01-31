Preston North End have made only one signing so far this month – bringing in Aston Villa’s promising striker Cameron Archer on loan.

However, they have seen a number of players depart the club.

Connor Wickham was released by the Lilywhites after only four months with the club, while Jordan Storey, Josh Harrop, Adam O’Reilly, Connor Ripley, Jamie Thomas, Jack Baxter and Jacob Holland-Wilkinson all left on loan.

Here are the best of today’s transfer deadline day rumours...

1. Barnsley eye Man City full-back Barnsley are targeting a move for Manchester City's Luke Bolton before tonight's deadline. The 22-year-old has spent the last three seasons on loan with Wycombe Wanderers, Luton Town and Dundee United. (Football Insider)

2. Oxford United targeting Luton striker Oxford United are lining up a return for former striker Danny Hylton, who joined Luton Town from the Us in 2016. The 32-year-old has only made five Championship appearances this season. (Football League World)

3. Terriers to sign second Chelsea loanee Huddersfield Town are reportedly poised to seal a loan move for Chelsea's Tino Anjorin, joining Levi Colwill at the John Smith's Stadium. Southampton have also been linked with the midfielder. (Football League World)

4. Bournemouth agree fee for Posh starlet Bournemouth have reportedly agreed a fee with Peterborough United for Siriki Dembele. The winger previously rejected a move to Birmingham City after Posh accepted a £1.5 million bid from the Blues. (Bournemouth Echo)