Bristol City led Preston North End 2-1 into added-time, but a second goal from Emil Riis Jakobsen in the 95th minute gifted the hosts a draw.
The Lilywhites have now only lost one of their seven league matches.
They now face a trip to Millwall on Tuesday evening.
Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...
1. Blades striker to make Italy move
Sheffield United's Lys Mousset is set to join Serie A side Salernitana before Monday's deadline. The Italian are rock bottom of the league - eight points from safety. (Sky Sports)
Photo: George Wood
2. Aberdeen eye Blackburn ace
Aberdeen are considering a loan move for Blackburn Rovers midfielder, Jacob Davenport. The 23-year-old joined the Championship club from Mancehster City in 2018. (The Press and Journal)
Photo: Alex Davidson
3. Spurs consider Boro swoop
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering deadline day moves for Brighton's Yves Bissouma and Middlesbrough's Djed Spence. The right-back's impressive season on-loan with Nottingham Forest has attracted plenty of Premier League interest. (Mirror)
Photo: DANIEL LEAL
4. Barnsley enter race for Ipswich Town youngster
Barnsley have joined Hull City and Cardiff City in the race to sign Ipswich Town teenager, Tyreece Simpson. The 19-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Swindon Town, scoring 11 goals in 30 matches. (Football League World)
Photo: Catherine Ivill