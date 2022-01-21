The Lilywhites were 2-0 down with an hour on the clock but were able to fight back to take a point from the Blades, thanks to goals from Alan Browne and Emil Riis Jakobsen.
Preston will now travel to Wales to take on Swansea City tomorrow afternoon and could potentially move up to eleventh in the Championship table.
Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...
1. Spurs join race for Boro star
Tottenham Hotspur have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Middlesbrough defender, Djed Spence, who is currently on loan with Nottingham Forest. The Championship club will demand £12 million for the player. (Evening Standard)
Photo: DANIEL LEAL
2. Blades midfielder switch 'close'
Paul Heckingbottom has admitted Regan Slater's move to Hull City is 'close'. The midfielder spent last season on loan with the Tigers. (Sheffield Star)
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Brentford target valued at £18m
Nottingham Forest are holding out for £18 million for Brennan Johnson. Brentford are currently leading the race for the winger, with Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham also interested. (TEAMtalk)
Photo: James Williamson - AMA
4. Ipswich sign Blackpool target
Tyreeq Bakinson has joined Ipswich Town from Bristol City on loan. Blackpool and Hull City were keen on the midfielder but Nigel Pearson didn't want him to go to a Championship rival. (Ipswich Town)
Photo: Jacques Feeney