Ched Evans, Matt Olosunde, Sean Maguire and Patrick Bauer have all been sidelined in recent weeks.

Frankie McAvoy is hopeful there will be some returns ahead of their Championship fixture against Cardiff City.

The Lilywhites boss told the Lancashire Post: “Pat was back training on Thursday so hopefully he is back in contention for Saturday.

“Pat and Sean will both be in training. Alan Browne is back, he trained on Tuesday and Matt Olosunde played an hour of the game on Tuesday, which is good.

“Ched has been training, we’re gradually bringing him back in, he will be in a full session today.

“That’s pleasing for us as well – we are looking okay on that front, fingers crossed we can get them fully fit as soon as."

