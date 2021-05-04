Preston North End transfer rumours: Lilywhites join race for towering defender, Derby County starlet wanted by Europa League side
Preston North End's excellent run of form continued with their penultimate game of the season last weekend, when they beat Barnsley 2-0 at Deepdale to extend the impressive winning run to three matches.
The result saw the Lilywhites rise to 13th in the table, and now all focus will be on preparations for their final game of the season - a trip to Nottingham Forest - next weekend.
Speaking after the win against the Tykes, Preston goalkeeper Daniel Iversen praised the side for their fine efforts, and claimed: “It was positive, we had been talking from when the manager left that we had to get as many points as we can. We’ve been excellent really, we’ll keep going.
“I think the last couple of games have been different but we’ve been done really well. I don’t think I’ve had to make too many saves which is credit to the team really. We’ve been doing really well. When the ball came I had to do my job to keep the clean sheet, so we’re happy.”
Meanwhile, interim head coach Frankie McAvoy lauded attacking pair Ched Evans and Tom Barkhuizen for their stellar attacking efforts, with the former finding himself on the score-sheet early in the second half.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last weekend's action continues: