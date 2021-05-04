Preston North End transfer rumours: Lilywhites join race for towering defender, Derby County starlet wanted by Europa League side

The result saw the Lilywhites rise to 13th in the table, and now all focus will be on preparations for their final game of the season - a trip to Nottingham Forest - next weekend.

Speaking after the win against the Tykes, Preston goalkeeper Daniel Iversen praised the side for their fine efforts, and claimed: “It was positive, we had been talking from when the manager left that we had to get as many points as we can. We’ve been excellent really, we’ll keep going.

“I think the last couple of games have been different but we’ve been done really well. I don’t think I’ve had to make too many saves which is credit to the team really. We’ve been doing really well. When the ball came I had to do my job to keep the clean sheet, so we’re happy.”

Meanwhile, interim head coach Frankie McAvoy lauded attacking pair Ched Evans and Tom Barkhuizen for their stellar attacking efforts, with the former finding himself on the score-sheet early in the second half.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last weekend's action continues:

Ex-Watford boss sacked by Valencia Former Watford boss Javi Gracia has been sacked by La Liga side Valencia after ten months in charge. His side have won a mere eight games this season, and are just six points clear of the relegation zone currently. (BBC Sport)

Parker set for Fulham talks Fulham boss Scott Parker is set to hold discussions with the club over his future, as they edge closer to relegation. Championship side Bournemouth and relegated Sheffield United are both said to be keen on the ex-England ace. (HITC)

Garner could make Forest return Nottingham Forest are said to have a chance of luring Manchester United youngster James Garner back to the club on loan again next season. He's made 19 appearances for Forest since joining them for the second half of the campaign. (The Athletic)

Leeds face fierce competition for Toney Everton and Leicester City are said to have joined the race to sign Brentford sensation Ivan Toney, who could cost in the region of £35m. The 30-goal lethal striker has also been linked with Leeds, Arsenal and West Ham of late. (The Athletic)