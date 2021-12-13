The Lilywhites took three points as they hosted Barnsley on Saturday afternoon.

The Championship tie was their first since Ryan Lowe took over last week and he got off to a superb start thanks to goals from Alan Browne and Daniel Johnson.

Preston now sit 14th in the league and could move into the top half of the table if they are to beat Millwall at the weekend.

Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

1. Crystal Palace set to sign Fulham wonderkid for free Crystal Palace are signing Fulham youngster Jay Stansfield, with the striker's contract expiring next summer. The 19-year-old has made four first team appearances so far. (The Telegraph) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

2. Magpies eyeing move for Cherries defender Eddie Howe is considering a reunion with AFC Bournemouth defender Steve Cook if they are priced out of moves for Burnley duo James Tarkowski and Ben Mee. The 30-year-old is represented by the same agency a Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle, Jamaal Lascelles, Isaac Hayden and Callum Wilson. (The Sun) Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

3. Pompey consider move for Middlesbrough target Portsmouth are considering a January move for highly-rated AFC Wimbledon left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker. The 22-year-old was linked with Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Huddersfield in the summer. (The Sun) Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS Photo Sales

4. Blackpool to ask Crewe to reduce Owen Dale asking price Blackpool are set to ask Crewe Alexandra to reduce their asking price for Owen Dale as they look to make his loan spell permanent in January. The reported fee for the winger would be £500,000. (LancsLive) Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales